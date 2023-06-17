SenseTime reveals AI-powered board game robot

Chinese company SenseTime has unveiled an artificial intelligence-powered rendition to the world's oldest board game called Go, which is thought to have originated in China some 4,000 years ago.

SenseRobot Go, is a robot designed for young people to learn the game Go. It has a robotic arm, a screen and a board to play the game from entry-level to professional level, according to the company’s press release.

At the product launch event, Dr. Xu Li, CEO of SenseTime, said, “SenseRobot innovates with computing power, hand-eye coordination, and engineering feats, bringing AI from data centers to homes. We hope to redefine the future of home robotics with SenseRobot, not only bringing new life experiences to households, but also injecting new vitality into the game of Go and promoting the diverse development of traditional culture.”