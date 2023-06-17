SenseTime reveals AI-powered board game robot

SenseTime reveals AI-powered board game robotThe game comes equipped with a robotic arm, a display screen and a board.Sejal Sharma| Jun 17, 2023 08:04 AM ESTCreated: Jun 17, 2023 08:04 AM ESTinnovationSenseRobot GoSenseTime Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Chinese company SenseTime has unveiled an artificial intelligence-powered rendition to the world's oldest board game called Go, which is thought to have originated in China some 4,000 years ago.SenseRobot Go, is a robot designed for young people to learn the game Go. It has a robotic arm, a screen and a board to play the game from entry-level to professional level, according to the company’s press release.At the product launch event, Dr. Xu Li, CEO of SenseTime, said, “SenseRobot innovates with computing power, hand-eye coordination, and engineering feats, bringing AI from data centers to homes. We hope to redefine the future of home robotics with SenseRobot, not only bringing new life experiences to households, but also injecting new vitality into the game of Go and promoting the diverse development of traditional culture.” See Also As per the press release, SenseRobot Go offers an immersive and engaging gaming experience, and features a vast library of professional AI Go exercises, human-to-machine and online human-to-human gameplay functions, along with a range of visual, auditory, and tactile interactions.As a confidence building and obstacle eliminating activity, SenseTime has designed an innovative and a special AI exercise in the game. It comprises over 2,000 specialized exercises across 7 levels, covering all learning stages, from beginner to amateur 5-dan, to continuously develop children's Go skills, said the press release.“The SenseRobot Go is more than just a physical embodiment of software, it is a unique blend of advanced technology and human-like interactions. Utilizing the screen, voice, game board, and robotic arm, we have created a systematic learning and practicing experience that emphasizes human-machine collaboration," said Shen Hui, Dean of Innovative Engineering Institute of SenseTime.SenseRobot Go is available for purchase. Its pro version is priced at RMB 3,999 ($561) with a pre-sale price of RMB 3,799 ($533). The Master version, which comes equipped with a dedicated mobile power supply and a portable trolley case, is priced at RMB 4,999 ($701).The U.S has placed sanctions on SenseTime to mount pressure on the company to stop its alleged human rights violations in China. The company has been accused of playing a role in the surveillance of Uyghur Muslims. The U.S. added SenseTime to the government’s entity list, which restricts U.S. exports to the company. Further restrictions banned any and all U.S. investments in the firm, reported The Guardian.HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You China is allegedly building a 2,800-mile, 30MW warship radarScientists finally crack the reason behind unusual deformation in Earth's crustPersonalized nutrition via 3D printing can be a revolution in food technologyFor the first time ever, scientists drill into the Earth’s rocky mantleAliens on Earth: Former intelligence official reveals US government possesses 'intact' spaceshipsBritish universities helped develop Iranian 'suicide drones', report findsWormholes are getting closer to being real: what this meansThe age when scientists are most productive pinpointed by a new studyBye-bye bandages? New technology heals wounds using patient's own bloodNASA's InSight lander revealed the heart of Mars — here's how Job Board