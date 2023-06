Bowing to market feedback, Canadian hypersonic aircraft manufacturer Space Engine Systems (SES) has decided to drop its "Sexbomb" name for one of its latest uncrewed hypersonic vehicles.

Its "optionally crewed" hypersonic spaceplane however, the now named "Hello-1X," is also nearing completion, founder Pradeep Dass told Aerospace DAILY at the Paris Air Show. SES is self-funding the project, and, pending regulatory approval; it could be ready by February 2024.

"Hello-1X" has a potent ramjet engine

Dass and his team have developed a 70-ft.-long (21.3-meter-long) technology demonstrator, built with a structure of titanium/stainless steel and powered by SES's pre-cooled DASS GNX turbo-ramjet. The primary objective is to validate aerodynamics and propulsion systems at a scaled level for future orbital and lunar payload delivery vehicles. “We’re just a trucking company for space and lunar missions,” Dass said.