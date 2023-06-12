Shape-shifting ‘Mori3’ robot designed to perform repair work in space

At the moment, space exploration largely relies on robotic explorers. However, one limitation of robots is their inability to travel rough terrains and perform various tasks in space.

Shape-shifting robots have been proposed as a solution to meet the demands of future space exploration and even short space travel.

With this in mind, engineers have developed an origami-inspired, space-changing robot called Mori3.

“Mori3 can change its size, shape, and function,” said Jamie Paik, director of the Reconfigurable Robotics Lab, in an official release. “Our aim with Mori3 is to create a modular, origami-like robot that can be assembled and disassembled at will depending on the environment and task at hand,” Paik added.