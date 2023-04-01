Shell to build 200MW, 400MWH massive battery system in Australia

"The Rangebank project is our first grid-scale battery investment in Victoria and marks Shell's first direct equity investment in a utility-scale BESS globally," said Greg Joiner, CEO of Shell Energy Australia.

"This signals Shell Energy's commitment to accelerating the energy transition and contributing to [the] growth of firming capacity."

The 200-megawatt, 400-megawatt-hour battery system will have the storage capacity to power 80,000 homes across Victoria for an hour during peak demand when it is finished in 2024.

The $300-$400 million project will increase Victoria's "firming capacity" and provide essential services to ensure the stability of the system, enhancing Victoria's potential to host more renewable energy.

Australia's energy transition

Joiner stated that as the clean energy transition accelerated, the business anticipated constructing a huge battery of a comparable scale per year in Australia.

Big batteries will become more crucial as Australia moves away from coal-fired energy because of their capacity to store renewable energy when it is most plentiful and to release it when it is not sunny or windy.