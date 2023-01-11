Meet Shellmet, a sturdy and lightweight helmet made of discarded scallop shells

The environmental repercussions are huge and can lead to serious soil contamination. So, a Japanese startup Quantum, and a creative agency in Japan, TBWA/Hakuhodo, in partnership with Koshui Chemical Industry Co., decided to make something of it. They discovered that the main component of scallop shells is calcium carbonate, which could be reused as a raw material for a new product.

The shellfish waste was crushed and blended with recycled plastic to make protective hats for fishermen - and thus, Shellmet was born.

The Shellmet was primarily designed for Japan's fishing community. TBWA\HAKUHODO

Designed to be worn as a cycle helmet and in disaster zones

According to Shellmet's creators, the product was primarily created keeping in mind the fishing community in Japan's Sarufutsu village, where around 40,000 tons of scallop shells go to waste annually. But Shellmet is also designed to be worn in situations such as disaster prevention, bicycle commuting, and work sites.

"Scallops are the most commonly eaten shellfish by Japanese people, and it is also the shellfish that results in the most amount of waste," TBWA\Hakuhodo told Dezeen. "We asked ourselves, what if we could turn these scallop shells into a new resource instead of waste?"