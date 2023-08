Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL), the world's largest battery manufacturer, has unveiled its latest battery design dubbed Shenxing which can reach an 80 percent charge in as little as 10 minutes, a press release announced. With this fast charging capacity, an electric vehicle (EV) can travel about 250 miles (400 km).

As EV makers work to make their greener vehicles more mainstream, they need to address the concerns of everyday users. While range anxiety - the distance the car can travel on a single charge- has been duly addressed, long charging times of batteries have remained a concern.

Fast-charging options have been developed in the recent past. However, the recharge times have remained much higher than it takes a refuel a gasoline-powered vehicle. That could change as early as next year, thanks to CATL's Shenxing battery.