As of Tuesday, May 30, three civillian astronauts are on their way to China's Tiangong space station. The crew left for the space station on the Shenzhou-16 (Divine Vessel) spacecraft that was launched aboard a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China's Gobi Desert at 01:31 GMT.

About 19 minutes after lift-off, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced the crew's successful launch.

After a seven-hour journey, the spacecraft will dock with the Tianhe core module of the station, which is located 248 miles (400 kilometers) above the ground.

The China National Space Administration sent the three astronauts to the orbital space outpost as part of crew rotation.