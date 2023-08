American defense technology company Shield AI has teamed up with Australia-based Sentient Vision Systems to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) powered wide-area-search imagery system for drones. The duo will supply the system to the American Department of Defense (DoD), Australian Defense Forces (ADF), and other international customers.

Intelligent tail-sitting UAV

The companies will jointly develop and integrate a ViDAR-enabled, wide-area-search capability onto Shield AI’s V-BAT tail-sitting unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), enabling Shield AI’s V-BAT to intelligently classify, track, read, and react to targets in dynamic missions. Shield AI plans to fly the capability on V-BAT next year. The V-BAT is currently employed to "[secure] borders, [hunt] drugs, [and] find threats. Shield AI’s V-BAT is the future of next-generation UAS. The most tactical, most logistically simple UAS in the world. There’s nothing else like it," explains Shield AI.