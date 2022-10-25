Shutterstock collaborates with OpenAI to start selling AI-generated art

Shutterstock and Open-AI past and present collaboration

Shutterstock began its partnership with OpenAI starting in 2021. During that time, Shutterstock sold images to OpenAI to help create DALL-E. “The data we licensed from Shutterstock was critical to the training of DALL-E,” said Sam Altman, CEO at OpenAI.

Since partnering, the two companies are working as a team to both combine the technology and input text needed to create art, while generating OpenAI’s output of new and creative art using artificial intelligence to use for the stock image company.

“We’re excited for Shutterstock to offer DALL-E images to its customers as one of the first deployments through our API, and we look forward to future collaborations as artificial intelligence becomes an integral part of artists’ creative workflows,” Altman said.

AI-generated content creation

The images created by artificial intelligence are formed when the machine learning technology has been given information by creators through written words. The software then “learns” from the datasets. Each result from the AI-generated art differs greatly.

Art is evolving through AI

The art created by artificial intelligence is developing and advancing in numerous ways, thanks to machine learning and novel technology.

“The mediums to express creativity are constantly evolving and expanding. We recognize that it is our great responsibility to embrace this evolution and to ensure that the generative technology that drives innovation is grounded in ethical practices,” said Paul Hennessy, chief executive officer at Shutterstock. “And we're committed to developing best practices and experiences to deliver on our purpose, which is to empower the world to create with confidence.”