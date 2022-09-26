Siemens Gamesa launches recyclable wind turbine blades - a 'milestone' in renewable energy

The Siemens Gamesa RecyclableBlade for offshore was brought to market in only 10 months: launched in September 2021 and installed at RWE’s Kaskasi project in Germany in July 2022. Customers can now employ the onshore solution at their wind sites.

"Launching our RecyclableBlade for onshore sites is another outstanding achievement from our dedicated professionals. The concept was always foreseen to encompass solutions for offshore and onshore, and we’re pleased to now provide them commercially to our customers in both market segments," Jochen Eickholt, CEO of Siemens Gamesa, said in the statement.

However, the company has not yet said which sizes the recyclable onshore blades will be available in or when, nor how many recyclable onshore blades it’s produced so far.

The recycled material can be used in construction, consumer goods

Before the launch of Siemens Gamesa’s RecyclableBlade in 2021, blade recyclability was a difficult problem for the wind industry to solve. The complex production process for blades, involving composite materials including resin, glass, and carbon fibers, made disposal at the end of the wind turbine’s lifecycle challenging. As per reports, only around 85 percent of a wind turbine could be fully recycled, and many blades were sent to the landfill upon decommissioning.

The RecyclableBlade recovery process uses a mild acidic solution to separate the materials at the end of the wind turbine’s lifetime. Those materials can then be recycled for use in other industrial applications like construction, consumer goods, or the automotive industry.