Silk from spiders and worms can act as new nerve damage treatment

Now, researchers from the University of Oxford and MedUni Vienna engineered a novel, superior, and more effective type of nerve guide using two different types of natural silk. It combines material produced by silkworms (Bombyx mori) and silk fibers from golden orb-web spiders (Trichonephila edulis).

This is according to a press release by the University of Oxford published on Monday.

The innovation was tested in rats whose right sciatic nerve had been cut and revealed that the damaged nerves adapted to the novel silk nerve guides and grew along the silk threads until the severed endings successfully reconnected.

The research indicated that both types of silk played an important part in nerve regeneration. The silkworm silk tubes were supplied by Oxford Biomaterials.

“Animal silks offer exceptional mechanical and biological properties and versatile manufacturing possibilities to assist the re-engineering of tissue. Our advanced silk-in-silk nerve guides combine the excellent ability of silkworm silk to be processed into three-dimensional structures with the outstanding cell adhesion qualities of spider dragline silk,” said Professor Fritz Vollrath, a co-founder of Oxford Biomaterials and a co-author on this study.