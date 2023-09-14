Single-blade wind turbine works at wind speeds of 157 mph

Netherlands-based TouchWind BV isn't a regular player in the wind energy industry, looking to make larger wind turbines to harness more energy. Instead, the company is working to change what a wind turbine looks like, dumping the three blades in favor of a single large one.

For years, the wind energy industry has adopted the three-blade model for its turbines. As the world looks for cleaner sources of energy, the turbines are getting larger and are also going deeper into the seas, where winds blow stronger.

The turbine design requires adaptions in these environments, such as pitch control, to generate maximum power. These additions add to the cost of the turbine, but when wind speeds exceed design specifications, the turbine needs to be shut down to avoid damage. Touchwind's single-blade design solves both these issues in one stroke.