With the rising sophistication of artificial intelligence (AI), airlines are exploring the possibility of computing prowess replacing at least one of the humans in the cockpit. Doing so would allow them to overcome crew shortages and lower expenditures. The big question, though, is whether passengers will agree.

"Artificial intelligence is set to have a big impact on the aviation industry, with one-pilot planes a possibility," according to Emirates President Tim Clark, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

“You’ve got to take time to look at what this [AI] could do to improve what you do,” he said.

This might come as a shocker for most of us who have grown up seeing two pilots in the cockpit and even three for long-haul flights. However, for the airline industry, it is just the norm of reducing human dependencies as technology improves.