Skilled jobs to be most impacted by AI ‘revolution,’ reveals OECD report

An AI “revolution” is coming that could result in job losses in skilled professions such as law, medicine, and finance, said a new report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The report noted that the occupations at the highest risk represented about 27 percent of employment across its 38 member countries.

“Initial results from a new OECD survey on AI use in the manufacturing and finance sectors show the urgent need to act now, with policies that allow countries, firms and individuals to benefit from AI, while addressing risks,” warned the body.

It added that it was “clear that the potential for [AI-driven jobs] substitution remains significant, raising fears of decreasing wages and job losses.”