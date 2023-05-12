Novel skin patch could help treat peanut allergies in toddlers

A new study has shown that an experimental skin patch can effectively treat toddlers highly allergic to peanuts. The primary goal of this skin patch is to prepare young children's bodies to withstand accidental peanut bites.

DBV Technologies, a biopharmaceutical company based in France, created this novel “Viaskin” patch. The wearable patch administers immunotherapy through the skin. This daily-use patch contains 250 micrograms of peanut protein absorbed through the skin.

“Viaskin Peanut, a novel form of EPIT, has the potential to offer a new and breakthrough science that modifies an individual’s underlying food allergy by re-educating the immune system to increase tolerance to allergens,” explained the official release.