In the United Kingdom, first-of-its-kind 3D-printed rocket engines are being tested for real-world applications.

Skyrora, an Edinburgh-based firm, is executing a series of tests in preparation for its first commercial orbital launch.

The full-duration tests on an updated design of a 70kN engine are being conducted at the largest test site in Midlothian, Scotland.

We've officially commenced tests to qualify the updated design of our 70 kN engine for commercial use on #SkyroraXL! 🚀



Produced via our #Skyprint2 printer, the new model can be now be manufactured 50% faster at a cost reduction.



Learn more: https://t.co/YlU97QaRNb pic.twitter.com/ngEoOmi6UC — Skyrora (@Skyrora_Ltd) June 19, 2023

The 3D-printed engine test

For the first time, the new engine was 3D printed utilizing Skyrora's Skyprint 2 machine.

The use of 3D technology cuts production time in half and decreases engine development expenses. When compared to the company's old engine model, the 70 kN engine reduces production costs by 20 percent while producing at a 66 percent quicker pace.