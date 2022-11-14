A startup claims to improve ICE engines' torque by 30 percent with a small design change

Speaking to Road and Track, Woodard said that ICE's are very inefficient and after years of doing the same thing, engines have stagnated and people are looking at oils to improve their efficiency. However, Woodard and his team have found a simple solution that could effectively change how we look at ICEs.

The world's first two-piece connecting rod

A connecting rod attaches the engine's crankshaft to the piston and is responsible for transforming the energy from the piston into rotational energy that spins the crank. In a conventional engine setup, the piston is a pivot point on the connecting rod.

However, in their radical new design of a two-piece connecting rod, dubbed Thunder Rod, Woodard, and his team has moved the pivot location to the arm of the connecting rod creating a much more linear motion for the piston and increasing the volumetric efficiency of the motor.

Woodard told Road and Track that their design allows the piston to remain neutral on the load side and engage only when it is on the other side. The design change allows one to use the piston without a thick skirt. However, it has also increased the overall weight of the piston. Woodard isn't bothered much by this as his team is confident that it does not affect overall piston speed in any way, even though it moves through different parts of the stroke at different rates.

Testing in LS engines

Woodard and his team have focused their development work on 5.3 liter and 6.2 liter LS engines so far due to their high demand in the aftermarket. When the team tested the Thunder Rod on a 5.3-liter V8 engine, the torque output obtained was similar to that of a stock 6.2-liter V8 engine, a gain of around 30 percent.