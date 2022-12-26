World's smallest Christmas record measures only 40 microns in diameter

According to the press release, the researchers' ability to generate new nanostructures with the Nanofrazor, which can etch 3D patterns into surfaces with nanoscale resolution, may open the door for cutting-edge technology in areas like electron optics, magnetic sensors, and quantum devices.

" I have done lithography for 30 years, and although we've had this machine for a while, it still feels like science fiction. We've done many experiments, like making a copy of the Mona Lisa in a 12 by 16-micrometre area with a pixel size of ten nanometers. We've also printed an image of DTU's founder – Hans Christian Ørsted – in an eight by 12-micrometer size with a pixel size of 2.540.000 DPI. To get an idea of the scale we are working at, we could write our signatures on a red blood cell with this thing," said Professor Peter Bøggild from DTU Physics.

“The most radical thing is that we can create free-form 3D landscapes at that crazy resolution – this grey-scale nanolithography is a true game-changer for our research," he added.

It works like a CNC

Rather than a printer adding material, the Nanofrazor works like a computer numerical control machine (CNC), which removes material at specific locations. Furthermore, it gives the desired shape to the target material.