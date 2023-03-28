New ‘smart’ bandages can monitor and medicate chronic wounds

"There are many different types of chronic wounds, especially in diabetic ulcers and burns that last a long time and cause huge issues for the patient. There is a demand for technology that can facilitate recovery,” said Wei Gao, assistant professor of medical engineering at Heritage Medical Research Institute, in a statement.

Smart bandage application

The bandage is one-of-a-kind due to its technological capabilities and comes with a wide array of electronic and medical features.

It is made of flexible and stretchy polymer embedded with electronic chips, biosensors, and a layer of medication. Normally, everyday bandages have absorbent material layers. But this bandage helps to monitor uric acid levels. It sends out alerts when the pH or temperature of the wound changes. The bandage can also tell whether there is any inflammation or bacterial infection in the wound.

The official statement highlights that this newly designed bandage can perform three primary functions.

First, it wirelessly transmits data from the wound to nearby smart gadgets, like computers, tablets, or smartphones. This data can easily be reviewed later by the patient or doctor.

Second, it can “deliver an antibiotic or other medication stored within the bandage directly to the wound site to treat the inflammation and infection.”

And lastly, it can provide a low-voltage electrical current to the wound site. This will help to regrow tissue and enable faster healing.