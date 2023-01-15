'Smart deterrence': China to enhance AI-warfare against US over Taiwan

"PLA should conduct blockade exercises around the island and use AI technology to deter U.S. interference and Taiwanese independence forces," said Ni Yongjie, deputy director of the Shanghai Institute of Taiwan Studies.

The idea of "smart deterrence" was being researched within the PLA, he stated.

Yongjie made the comments in a Cross-Strait Taiwan Studies essay that was published earlier this week and shared on the journal's social media accounts.

By utilizing its skills in AI, cloud computing, big data, cyber attack and defense, and unmanned equipment, the PLA may become a global leader in future intelligent warfare, he suggested.

Yongjie called on PLA to normalize military drills that cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait, the de facto sea border separating mainland China and Taiwan, and approach the island's territorial waters, cutting off transport.

AI-warfare

The PLA has been using AI to simulate war games for invasion operations against Taiwan, as well as to identify underwater vehicles.

The simulations track U.S. Navy ships and deploy electronic countermeasures, according to a report published by the Centre for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University last year.

Beijing would be unlikely to succeed in capturing Taiwan in a hypothetical invasion of the island in 2026, as per a U.S. think tank.

However, the think tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies warned in a recent report that such a conflict would wreak havoc on both sides of the strait, as well as the U.S. and Japan, with total casualties running into the tens of thousands.