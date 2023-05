Smart ring maker Oura has made a decisive move that could enable its wearers to make payments, confirm their identities, gain access to buildings, and much more when the next iteration of its ring comes out.

All of this when it just looks like a regular piece of jewelry.

The Oura ring shot to fame during the days of the early COVID-19 pandemic, when the NBA decided that it could be used to spot the viral infection early on.

Since then, Oura rings have taken off on their own and become quite popular among users for their low-profile smartness.

The Oura ring gets on the job of being smart wearable tech without the fanciness of a large display or bright and bold-colored straps that are commonplace among devices today. Instead, it comes across as an everyday piece of jewelry and makes no effort to dismiss this notion.