Dr. smartphone? New tech allows passive remote-monitoring of diseases

“We believe that much of the data that could tell us something about how you are doing – mentally, physically, or emotionally – is hidden in how we interact with technology,” reads Neurocast’s website.

“Our mission [is] to turn everyday digital interactions into clinically approved outcomes, enabling doctors & researchers to passively measure individual patients' performance in daily life. With our technology, this can be done completely unobtrusive, with privacy embedded by design and available for everyone to join.”

Three versions each targeting a specific sector

The innovative platform comes in three versions: Neurocast for Pharma, Neurocast for Care and Cure, and Neurocast for Researchers.

The first can be used to measure primary and secondary clinical endpoints within clinical trials. The second provides data in real-world scenarios allowing doctors to monitor their patients and proactively act on status changes.

Representational image of smartphone monitoring. angkhan/iStock

Finally, the third aims to advance research initiatives.

To achieve all this, Neurocast started with the smartphone as it is the most commonly used device.

“We started with the most frequently used device, being the smartphone, meanwhile adding other devices that have become an unseen part of our daily lives, such as computers and smartwatches," said the web portal.

Neurocast not only gathers keystroke dynamics data with sensor, Health, and e-PROM data but above all, we develop algorithms that place our Real-World Data into the right context and correlate it with gold standards used by researchers worldwide."