Dr. smartphone? New tech allows passive remote-monitoring of diseases
Neurocast unveiled its latest technology at the Consumers Electronics Show (CES) - 2023.
The pioneering innovation allows diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, and even depression to be monitored passively.
This is much-needed advancement as those already suffering from these conditions do not want the added burden of being monitored actively. Neurocast’s program allows for a non-invasive way to keep tabs on the progression of these disorders and can therefore contribute to their treatment.
“We believe that much of the data that could tell us something about how you are doing – mentally, physically, or emotionally – is hidden in how we interact with technology,” reads Neurocast’s website.
“Our mission [is] to turn everyday digital interactions into clinically approved outcomes, enabling doctors & researchers to passively measure individual patients' performance in daily life. With our technology, this can be done completely unobtrusive, with privacy embedded by design and available for everyone to join.”
Three versions each targeting a specific sector
The innovative platform comes in three versions: Neurocast for Pharma, Neurocast for Care and Cure, and Neurocast for Researchers.
The first can be used to measure primary and secondary clinical endpoints within clinical trials. The second provides data in real-world scenarios allowing doctors to monitor their patients and proactively act on status changes.
Finally, the third aims to advance research initiatives.
To achieve all this, Neurocast started with the smartphone as it is the most commonly used device.
“We started with the most frequently used device, being the smartphone, meanwhile adding other devices that have become an unseen part of our daily lives, such as computers and smartwatches," said the web portal.
Neurocast not only gathers keystroke dynamics data with sensor, Health, and e-PROM data but above all, we develop algorithms that place our Real-World Data into the right context and correlate it with gold standards used by researchers worldwide."
Privacy concerns addressed
To tackle any privacy concerns, Neurocast says it does not collect data that can be traced back to individual patients and is GDPR and HIPAA-compliant. It is also ISO 27001 certified.
“73 percent of patients have valid concerns about privacy and security. It is often unclear what kind of data is used, for what purpose, and with whom it is shared. Safety is of paramount importance at Neurocast,” further adds the firm’s website.
Neurocast also undertakes clinical validation studies in collaboration with leading institutes such as Amsterdam UMC. The company is always working on implementation validation with its customers, to ensure that its technology can be integrated quickly.
The technology isn’t entirely new. We have witnessed in the past wireless devices that could, for instance, monitor Parkinson’s remotely. However, these initiatives were at the early stages of development and required the use of specially built devices whereas Neurocast can just work with a simple already accessible smartphone.
Could this be the future of all healthcare monitoring?
A recent study highlighted the crucial role dams could play in securing long-term food security. IE discovers more in an exclusive interview with one of the researchers.