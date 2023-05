Usually, when someone pitches a revival of smell-o-vision, you'd be forgiven if you imagined a 1950s American movie theater playing some B-movie about monsters destroying a small town while theater workers pump perfumed air into the auditorium, but the latest attempt at incorporating smell into interactive entertainment isn't nearly as crude as efforts that have come before.

Researchers at the City University of Hong Kong, Beihang University in China, and elsewhere have developed a new approach to bringing olfactory sensations to the latest entertainment, only this time, they are looking to enhance the VR experience with a new wireless, wearable device that can provide complementary aroma to match the virtual world you might be inhabiting.