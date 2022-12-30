CES 2023: Engineers create a snake-like robot that can move inside water pipes

The technology has been recognized at CES 2023 (Consumer Electronics Show) with the title - Best of Innovation under the category 'Smart Cities' and is an Honoree under the titles 'Human Security for All, Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy'. CES is one of the world's most influential technology shows, with the 2023 edition being held from January 5-8 in Las Vegas.

According to a UN report, worldwide water demand is expected to exceed supply by 40 per cent by 2030, and waste of water in the supply chain is something that cities cannot afford anymore.

"Our intelligent robot evolves inside the pipe, without stopping water distribution, and provides key data to build the network digital twin, save millions of m3 of water and help optimize cities’ water infrastructure investments," according to the company website.

How Pathfinder works

The robot, which is fully autonomous and designed to pass through elbows, and service lines, can also go with or against the flow of water in a respective pipeline. Each Pathfinder robot is equipped with sensors that are adapted to the specific pipeline material, diameter, and network operational model.

The system is capable of analyzing the pipe location with centimetric accuracy, providing a report of the pipe's overall condition (residual thickness, corrosion, micro-cracks, ovalization) and any data one might require concerning water and hydraulics (pressure, quality, turbidity).