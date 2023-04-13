The 'Snakehead' UUV drone program has been canceled after 10 years

The "Snakehead" drone was designed and developed to create a versatile, long-endurance, large-displacement UUV that can perform a variety of missions. Until this point, "Snakehead" had led to the development of a single prototype vessel that measured about 4 feet (1.2 meters) wide by up to eight feet (2.4 meters) long. The "Snakehead" drone was designed and developed to create a versatile, long-endurance, large-displacement UUV that can perform a variety of missions.

It also intended to support Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, mine countermeasures, and anti-submarine warfare operations. It was also designed to be part of the U.S. Navy's ongoing efforts to enhance its undersea warfare capabilities and maintain a technological edge in a rapidly evolving field.

“The original acquisition strategy for LDUUV planned a competitive contract for phase 2 industry prototyping, but this was canceled due to the decision to pause the program,” Alan Baribeau, a Navy spokesman, told Breaking Defense. “Future acquisition strategy plans will be reassessed as the Navy continues experimentation, study, and planning for this class of UUVs,” he added.

Also, according to Breaking News, the program was previously mothballed but was likely subject to a renewed research program planned for 2024 following a hiatus due to budgetary cuts in 2022. The plan for the program was to develop a relatively large drone that could be deployed from a planned next-generation attack submarine.