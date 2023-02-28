Snapchat unveils 'My AI' chatbot powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT tech

My AI will be pinned to the app's chat tab above conversation with friends. The fun sidekick can "recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a dinner recipe, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal," Snapchat said in a blog post. You could even customize it further by giving it a name and a wallpaper for your Chat.

"The big idea is that in addition to talking to our friends and family every day, we’re going to talk to AI every day," Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel told The Verge. "And this is something we’re well positioned to do as a messaging service," he said.

Currently, My AI is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+, the social network's subscription service for $3.99 a month.

Snapchat's AI chatbot 'My AI'. Snapchat

Not a search engine, just your AI companion

It is to be noted that, unlike other versions that have incorporated ChatGPT(Hello Bing), My AI will not act as a search engine. The Verge has also reported that it has been "stripped of functionality"; it won't be writing code or finishing your school essays. My AI's answers will be more restricted.