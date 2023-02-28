Snapchat unveils 'My AI' chatbot powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT tech
Snapchat has jumped aboard the AI bandwagon. The popular social media platform has announced the launch of a customized chatbot powered by the latest version of OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT. Named 'My AI', the chatbot will be available as an "experimental feature" for Snapchat+ subscribers and will be rolled out this week.
My AI will be pinned to the app's chat tab above conversation with friends. The fun sidekick can "recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a dinner recipe, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal," Snapchat said in a blog post. You could even customize it further by giving it a name and a wallpaper for your Chat.
"The big idea is that in addition to talking to our friends and family every day, we’re going to talk to AI every day," Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel told The Verge. "And this is something we’re well positioned to do as a messaging service," he said.
Currently, My AI is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+, the social network's subscription service for $3.99 a month.
Not a search engine, just your AI companion
It is to be noted that, unlike other versions that have incorporated ChatGPT(Hello Bing), My AI will not act as a search engine. The Verge has also reported that it has been "stripped of functionality"; it won't be writing code or finishing your school essays. My AI's answers will be more restricted.
My AI has its own alien Bitmoji and looks like another Snapchat user's profile. This substantiates that Snapchat's chatbot's interactions are limited to one with a friend and do not function as a search engine.
As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination, Snapchat warns in its blog, and it can be tricked into saying anything. Snap has advised users not to share secrets with My AI or rely on it for advice. "While My AI is designed to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information, mistakes may occur. . Please press and hold on any message from My AI to submit feedback," Snap writes.
Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT last December, the chatbot has dominated headlines and influenced the trajectory of AI. ChatGPT amassed 57 million monthly active users within the first month of availability. Snap's latest chatbot addition is only another indication of AI's growing footprint.
The "authoritative photographic history" highlights the role of Musk, Bezos, and China in rewriting the rules on space exploration.