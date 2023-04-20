Snapchat+ subscription surpasses 3 million as AI chatbot goes free

Snapchat has made an announcement that their AI chatbot, which was initially exclusive to paid subscribers, is now globally available for free. As soon as the AI chatbot was free, Snapchat+ subscription surpassed three million users.

This feature enables users to chat with an AI chatbot, which is powered by OpenAI's GPT technology and can be accessed directly through the app. This feature has been widely popular among users, with almost two million messages sent daily. Earlier, the feature was exclusively available for subscribers of Snapchat+ for $3.99 per month.

The company is also rolling out new features that include adding "My AI" to group chats, sharing Snaps with My AI, and receiving chat replies. Furthermore, My AI will soon have the ability to respond with unique "generative" Snaps to maintain visual conversations rather than just chat replies.

Safety concerns with Snapchat’s AI Chatbot

After its launch, Snapchat's AI chatbot raised safety concerns. According to The Washington Post, it was responding inappropriately by providing suggestions for masking the smell of alcohol and pot at a birthday party and writing an essay for a 15-year-old user.

To tackle these problems, the company introduced new tools like age filters to ensure that the AI responses were suitable for a particular age group. Although the global launch has occurred, the promised Family Center parental controls hub, which would allow parents and guardians to monitor their children's interactions with the bot, has yet to be introduced by Snap.