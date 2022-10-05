Snoopy will travel on Artemis I wearing a costume made of real spacesuit parts

50 years ago or so, NASA was the face of NASA's Apollo safety campaign. Today, astronauts still give the Silver Snoopy award to other NASA employees as a sign of mission success and safety.

Now, Snoopy's getting ready to be NASA's "astronaut" aboard Artemis I, its upcoming mission around the moon. A plush of the cartoon character will be joined by the European Space Agency's own fictional crew member, Shaun the Sheep.

Snoopy goes to space

It won't be the first time Snoopy goes to space as "a zero-gravity indicator" — a tongue-in-cheek term used to refer to toys used in space to illustrate the fact astronauts or cargo are experiencing weightlessness. In 1990, Snoopy traveled aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia during the STS-32 mission, alongside five human crew members.

With Artemis I, Snoopy will go further than he — or indeed almost any human astronaut — has ever gone before. Artemis I is now expected to launch next month after a third launch attempt was scrubbed due to Hurricane Ian.

That six-week mission will see NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) lift the Orion capsule, with Snoopy and Shaun the Sheep in tow, on a trip toward the moon and back. Artemis I won't have any human crew aboard, but cameras inside the capsule will allow flight engineers to see Snoopy and Shaun start floating around like William Shatner aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard.