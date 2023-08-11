Soap made from discarded plastics? This is upcycling at its best

For the first time, researchers have used plastics to create soap.

To achieve this goal, a team led by Virginia Tech scientists devised a novel approach.

As per the official release, this innovative method allowed them to upcycle plastics into chemicals known as surfactants, which are widely used in making soap and detergent.

How it was developed

Plastics are said to be chemically similar to fatty acids found in soaps.

Because of this similarity, the scientists hypothesized that polyethylene may be converted into fatty acids and, eventually, soap.

It was, however, not a simple procedure. The researchers ran into a size issue: plastics appear to be relatively huge at the molecular level, with roughly 3,000 carbon atoms, but fatty acids are much smaller.