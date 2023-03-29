Soft robot takes inspiration from caterpillar to squeeze into tiny spaces

“We’ve drawn inspiration from the caterpillar’s biomechanics to mimic that local curvature, and use nanowire heaters to control similar curvature and movement in the caterpillar-bot.

“Engineering soft robots that can move in two different directions is a significant challenge in soft robotics,” Zhu added.

“The embedded nanowire heaters allow us to control the movement of the robot in two ways. We can control which sections of the robot bend by controlling the pattern of heating in the soft robot. And we can control the extent to which those sections bend by controlling the amount of heat being applied.”

The novel robot has two layers of polymer, one which shrinks and one which expands when exposed to heat. Furthermore, silver nanowires are embedded in the expanding layer of the polymer to support an electric current. Thus the robot can be controlled through heat generated by the current.

More current, more movement

“We demonstrated that the caterpillar bot is capable of pulling itself forward and pushing itself backward,” said Shuang Wu, first author of the paper and a postdoctoral researcher at NC State.

“In general, the more current we applied, the faster it would move in either direction. However, we found that there was an optimal cycle, which gave the polymer time to cool – effectively allowing the ‘muscle’ to relax before contracting again. If we tried to cycle the caterpillar-bot too quickly, the body did not have time to ‘relax’ before contracting again, which impaired its movement.”