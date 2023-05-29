SoftBank shares soar as its 'Arm' pushes out new mobile tech

SoftBank shares soar as its 'Arm' pushes out new mobile techTokyo-based investor company SoftBank saw the biggest jump in its stock price in over a year.Sejal Sharma| May 29, 2023 09:25 AM ESTCreated: May 29, 2023 09:25 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational imageAvalon_Studio/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.SoftBank, a multinational investment company based out of Tokyo, saw its shares soar by 8.2% on Monday after Arm, a chip designer firm owned by SoftBank, rolled out new technology for mobile devices.This is the biggest jump in SoftBank’s stock price in more than a year.MediaTek, a Taiwan-based smartphone chip manufacturer that enables nearly 2 billion devices a year, said that it will be partnering with Arm for its next-generation smartphones, according to a report by Reuters. MediaTek has been a longtime supplier of low and mid-tier smartphone chips and has been pushing into the market to supply chips for premium smartphones. The same market was once dominated by rival Qualcomm Inc, which has been in a legal battle with Arm since last year over chip licensing agreements, further said the Reuters report. See Also After the announcement, MediaTek’s Taiwan-listed shares went up by 1%Arm announced a slew of new products in a blog post. First up, a new chip, ‘Immortalis-G720,’ which Arm says is its "most performant and efficient GPU ever." To be used for video image processing and AI-based apps, the chip will deliver 15% more performance than its previous generation. It also boasts of a 40% improvement in system-level efficiency, which means higher quality graphics for more immersive visual experiences, said the company blog post.Another product announced was the Arm Cortex-X4, the company’s fastest CPU, with 15 percent more performance compared to the Cortex-X3, its predecessor. "These performance and efficiency gains bring the on-device experiences, like UI responsiveness and application launch time, to the next level and enable next-gen AI and ML-based applications," explained the company.Arm is in the business of supplying intellectual property to chip designers in mobile phones and also has partnerships with major chip contract manufacturers. During a briefing, the company was asked by Reuters if the new development meant that Arm was making a chip to sell instead of its long-time business model of providing the blueprint to chip makers. Chris Bergey, the general manager of Arm's Client Line of Business, said this was a step it sometimes takes to help test out new manufacturing technology for customers."Arm is not in the business of selling chips. That's not what we do," he added.HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Scientists discover a 100-year-old math error, changing how humans see colorStanford professor says he is 100% sure that aliens are already on EarthEVolution in India: What lies ahead for the electric vehicle market?Hyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorThe engineer who built an airplane in his backyard is flying around Europe with his familyPhotos: The technology turning agricultural waste into 'sticky' bio-oil for permanent carbon storageWorld's most efficient aero-engine, the Rolls-Royce UltraFan, completes first testRimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsThe “last Neanderthal technology” shows the species was in trouble before modern humans got to EuropePotential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell study Job Board