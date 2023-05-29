SoftBank shares soar as its 'Arm' pushes out new mobile tech

SoftBank, a multinational investment company based out of Tokyo, saw its shares soar by 8.2% on Monday after Arm, a chip designer firm owned by SoftBank, rolled out new technology for mobile devices.

This is the biggest jump in SoftBank’s stock price in more than a year.

MediaTek, a Taiwan-based smartphone chip manufacturer that enables nearly 2 billion devices a year, said that it will be partnering with Arm for its next-generation smartphones, according to a report by Reuters.

MediaTek has been a longtime supplier of low and mid-tier smartphone chips and has been pushing into the market to supply chips for premium smartphones. The same market was once dominated by rival Qualcomm Inc, which has been in a legal battle with Arm since last year over chip licensing agreements, further said the Reuters report.