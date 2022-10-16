Solar farms could have a surprising benefit for wildlife

Tackling the climate emergency demands urgent decarbonization of electricity systems. And amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and volatile gas prices, there is a further need for homegrown renewable energy. To meet its target of a clean electricity grid by 2035, the government expects to boost the deployment of solar power fivefold. This would only increase the land allocated to solar farms to 0.3 percent, roughly 0.5% of that used for agriculture.

Overhauling energy supply is certain to create conflict. But there is an opportunity to design energy plants that have multiple benefits. For instance, solar farms last for 25 to 40 years. These sites, where human disturbance is minimal, could offer shelter to embattled wildlife and regenerate the soil.

Though research is still in its infancy, the evidence so far suggests solar farms can address more than one of the crises bearing down on the world.

Biodiversity on solar farms

Britain has lost more of its biodiversity – the variety of life which exists from bacteria and viruses all the way up to large mammals, birds, and fish – than almost anywhere else in western Europe. Massive habitat loss since the industrial revolution has afflicted many well-loved species, with hedgehogs and water voles among those whose populations are shrinking.

Butterflies and bees are thought to be worth around £400 million a year (US$443 million) to the UK economy as pollinators. Changes to how the land is used and the advent of intensive farming have swept away insect-rich wildflower meadows, which are at around 3 percent of their former extent. A full or partial switch from agricultural land to solar farms in some places would allow the land to recover.