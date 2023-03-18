World’s first solar panel 'carpet' on railway tracks may generate electricity

"This way, we [Switzerland] could produce some of the electricity we need," said Danichert.

Large installations are difficult to construct due to a lack of available space. However, "solar panels between rails, on the other hand, have no visual or environmental impact," he added.

What is the process?

Sun-Ways employs factory-preassembled solar panels from Switzerland. The one-meter-wide panels are simply positioned between train lines and fastened to the rails using a piston mechanism.

The panels will unfold while a specially constructed train runs along the track. Sun-Ways

A train created by Swiss track upkeep company Scheuchzer performs installation mechanically.

The train spreads the photovoltaic panels out along the rail track "like an unrolling carpet" as it travels, according to Sun-Ways.

Solar panel installation along railroad tracks is not a novel concept. Photovoltaic components mounted on railroad sleepers are being tested by two additional businesses, Italy's Greenrail, and England's Bankset Energy.

However, in partnership with EPFL, the Swiss Federal Technology Institute in Lausanne, Sun-Ways is the first to have patented a removable system.

Danichert declares, "that is the innovation," according to him, the ability to remove the panels is necessary in order to perform maintenance tasks like rail grinding. Trains continue to travel along the lines without incident, thanks to rail grinding.