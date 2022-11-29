Cooling solar farms can make them more powerful - here is the proof

A new study conducted by a team of researchers from the University of Utah (UU), National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), and Portland State University (PSU), sheds more light on this rarely discussed aspect of solar panels. It mentions that the efficiency of a solar plant goes down by 0.5 percent. If the temperature on the surface of its photovoltaic (PV) cells increases by just one-degree Celsius from their optimal temperature.

Many solar panel manufacturers suggest that the ideal temperature for commercially used solar panels ranges between 15°C and 35°C, and the PV cells achieve the highest energy efficiency at 25°C. So, if a solar plant experiences a temperature around 50°C, it may suffer energy losses of up to 12 percent.

“Since more than 50% of PV generation capacity within the U.S. is located in warmer climates (that have temperatures ranging between 42°C to 70°C) of California, Arizona, and Nevada, understanding and finding methods to mitigate panel heating becomes crucial to the success of low-cost solar energy,” the authors note in the paper.

The current study proposes an easy and impressive way to achieve the required cooling mechanism in solar plants naturally.

The geometry of a solar farm is linked to energy efficiency

Currently, in order to maintain an optimal temperature on solar farms, the PV cell surfaces are either provided with specially designed materials or coatings, or they are cooled down using water and wind. The authors suggest that both these strategies raise the operation cost to a large extent and require ample amounts of resources, especially in the case of large solar farms that extends up to tens of square kilometers.

For instance, the Nevada Solar One plant in Boulder City uses 850 gallons of water to produce every 1000 kWh of electricity. The water is probably used for cleaning, maintenance, and cooling purposes. The researchers propose that PV cells can be saved from overheating just by changing the geometry of a solar farm.