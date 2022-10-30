Solar panels: How new materials can make them cheaper and better than ever

The solar panels of 2022 are like the chunky mobile phones of the 1990s. Much more is possible with the same underlying technology.

Australia is likely to play a key role in global progress. For decades, we’ve been at the forefront of solar technology development and deployment. We’ve held the performance record for silicon solar cells for 30 of the last 40 years. We now have more solar deployed per capita than any other OECD country, meeting close to 15 percent of our electricity needs. More than 80 percent of the world’s new solar panels rely on the PERC cell, a technology developed in Australia.

So what’s next for solar? Hundreds of researchers across Australia are focused on two goals: cutting costs even further and generating the most electricity possible out of incoming sunlight.

Why does solar need to improve?

Solar has the potential to transform our industries, transport and the way we live – if we push the technology as far as it can go.

Ultra-cheap electricity unlocks huge possibilities, from turning water into green hydrogen to serve as energy storage or to use in industrial processes through to electrifying transport, energy systems, and everything else we use fossil fuels for.

Last year, Australia’s renewable energy agency laid out its vision for ultra-low-cost solar. The goal is ambitious but achievable.

By 2030, the agency wants commercial solar cells to hit 30 percent efficiency, up from 22 percent today. It wants large-scale full-system costs (panels, inverters, and transmission) to fall by 50 percent to 30 cents per watt.

It will take intensive research. More than 250 Australian researchers are working towards these goals at the Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics, a collaboration between six universities and the CSIRO.

Can silicon really keep on giving?

Solar cells convert sunlight into electricity with no moving parts. When sunlight hits silicon – the material commonly used in solar cells – its energy frees up an electron able to move within the material, just as electrons move in wires or batteries.

The solar panels on your roof probably began as desert sand, melted down to silica, refined into silicon, and refined again to form 99.999 percent pure polysilicon. For decades, this versatile material has been at the heart of solar’s success. Importantly, it’s scaleable – from the size of a pinhead to arrays covering square kilometers.