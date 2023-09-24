Solar power and storage prices have dropped almost 90%

Berlin-based climate research institute Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change (MCC) has released a new study indicating that, in the last decade, the cost of solar power has dropped by 87 percent, and the cost of battery storage by 85 percent.

These price drops, the authors argue, could make the global energy transition much more viable and cheaper than previously expected.

An extremely optimistic scenario

“Some calculations even suggest that the world’s entire energy consumption in 2050 could be completely and cost-effectively covered by solar technology and other renewables,” reports Felix Creutzig, head of the MCC working group Land Use, Infrastructure and Transport, and lead author of the study.