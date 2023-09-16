Solar power five times more popular than fossil fuels: survey

Solar power five times more popular than fossil fuels: surveyA new global poll is revealing that 68 percent of people worldwide prefer solar.Loukia Papadopoulos| Sep 16, 2023 08:29 AM ESTCreated: Sep 16, 2023 08:29 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of solar panels.ArtistGNDphotography/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. According to a new global poll by research firm Glocalities, more than 68 percent of people worldwide support solar energy, five times more than those who back fossil fuels.The news was first reported by Reuters on Friday.A growth fueled by innovationsThe use of solar energy has been expanding rapidly on a global scale partially due to the fact that the cost of solar panels and related technologies has been decreasing, making solar energy more economically competitive with fossil fuels.Many nations have made significant investments in solar power infrastructure, which includes both rooftop and large-scale solar farm installations. China, the United States, and India are leading this transition away from fossil fuels. See Also Related Solar panels: How new materials can make them cheaper and better than ever How Many Solar Panels Do We Need to Power the Entire World? Scientists Are Mapping Every Solar Panel in the World With Machine Learning The promotion of solar energy adoption has been significantly aided by government incentives and legislation such as targets for renewable energy, tax rebates, and feed-in tariffs.Off-grid and rural areas, as well as developing nations with limited access to conventional energy sources, have benefited greatly from the growth of solar energy.Now, a new survey is showing that this promotion of solar energy is very much welcomed around the world. The new study interviewed 21,000 people in 21 countries, including the US, between the months of January and June, reported Reuters. It was conducted in cooperation with advocacy organizations Global Citizen and The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative.The poll reported that only 14 percent of respondents said they preferred fossil fuels, making solar power the most popular energy source with two-thirds of the votes, followed by wind (54 percent), hydropower (35 percent) and nuclear (24 percent).Despite this preference for solar, Michael Sheldrick, Co-Founder and Chief Policy, Impact and Government Affairs Officer at Global Citizen, told Reuters that, in the year 2022, 77 percent of the world's energy still came from fossil fuels."This 'production gap' highlights a concerning paradox: despite strong public support for renewable energy, fossil fuel production remains prevalent," he told the news outlet"Regardless of demographic or political affiliation, Democrat or Republican, solar power emerges as the world's preferred energy source...(which) indicates that there exists a common ground where political agendas can align with the clear demands of citizens.”Obstacles encounteredThis could be because solar energy adoption has encountered obstacles despite its expansion, including issues with intermittency, energy storage, and the requirement for grid infrastructure changes to support dispersed solar power.Glocalities offered one solution to this setback. The organization suggested that leaders show more support for solar energy and other renewables in order to push global adoption of clean energy.“The international survey results reveal that providing the world population with access to solar energy will be a game changer. The preference for solar power is a unifying topic that promises to be a highly impactful milestone in human history. However, to realize this, it is pivotal for leaders to resonate and connect with deeper values of people from around the world,” wrote the group on its site.As part of broader initiatives to combat climate change and lessen dependency on fossil fuels, numerous governments, organizations, and people continue to advocate for increased adoption of renewable energy sources like solar power. Are we on track to soon see numbers on par with those reported by fossil fuels? 