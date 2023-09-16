Solar power five times more popular than fossil fuels: survey

According to a new global poll by research firm Glocalities, more than 68 percent of people worldwide support solar energy, five times more than those who back fossil fuels.

The news was first reported by Reuters on Friday.

A growth fueled by innovations

The use of solar energy has been expanding rapidly on a global scale partially due to the fact that the cost of solar panels and related technologies has been decreasing, making solar energy more economically competitive with fossil fuels.

Many nations have made significant investments in solar power infrastructure, which includes both rooftop and large-scale solar farm installations. China, the United States, and India are leading this transition away from fossil fuels.