We're about to get our first demonstration of space-based solar power

The 50-kilogram Demonstrator will be deployed from a Momentus Vigoride spacecraft carried into space by SpaceX in January and consists of three main components, the Deployable on-Orbit ultraLight Composit Experiment (DOLCE); the Microwave Array for Power-transfer Low-orbit Experiment (MAPLE), and a set of 22 varying types of photovoltaic cells called ALBA.

"For many years, I've dreamed about how space-based solar power could solve some of humanity's most urgent challenges," Donald Bren, a member of the Caltech Board of Trustees who first proposed a space-based solar power project to Caltech's then-president Jean-Lou Chameau in 2011 and helped provide the initial seed funding for the project in 2013, said in a Caltech statement. "Today, I'm thrilled to be supporting Caltech's brilliant scientists as they race to make that dream a reality."

Those scientists are going to be testing three major challenges to space-based solar power, namely deployment, efficiency, and wireless transmission back to Earth. The ALBA and MAPLE experiments will take time to get ready, but DOLCE, which will test the solar panel and Demonstrator's superstructure deployment, will take place first, and pretty quickly at that.

"We plan to command the deployment of DOLCE within days of getting access to [the Demonstrator] from Momentus. We should know right away if DOLCE works," said Sergio Pellegrino, co-director of SSPP and a professor of aerospace and professor of civil engineering at Caltech.

The unfolding of the superstructure for the Demonstrator is going to be a delicate maneuver, much like the deployment of the James Webb Space Telescope was in January 2022. DOLCE will also be testing new technologies for the first time in space, and a lot can go wrong.