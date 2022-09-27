Our solar power dreams are threatened by shadows, we shouldn't ignore them for long

Recently, a team of researchers at the Shanghai Polytechnic University highlighted a point, which is often ignored but affects the performance of single and double photovoltaic cells (cells that convert solar energy into electricity and are found embedded on solar panels) systems connected to parallel and in series. They revealed that shade from different obstacles ranging from big buildings to tree leaves and dust reduces the amount of sunlight falling on solar panels and adversely affects the overall power output.

"In the real world, photovoltaic cells are sometimes shaded by obstacles, which significantly alters the amount of incoming light. The degradation effects make power optimization difficult and result in significant power loss," Huaqing Xie, one of the authors and president of Shanghai Polytechnic University (SSPU), wrote in the paper.

Loss of energy in a small solar system due to shade

Two solar cells connected in parallel and series. Guo et al.

When the amount of light received by a solar cell drops because of the shade of an object, the amount of electricity produced by that particular section of the solar panel also reduces, and this power loss is also referred to as a photovoltaic (PV) system shade loss. The researchers suggest that many previous studies have also highlighted output power loss due to shade obstructions.

However, most of them focused only on large PV systems that comprise numerous PV cells and didn't take into account the PV system shade loss in small solar systems consisting of only one or two cells connected in series and parallel. The current study not only analyzes the PV shade loss for small systems but also sheds light on how factors like the size of a shadow impact the output power.