100% solar-powered Babcock Ranch endures Hurricane Ian with no loss of power

According to CNN, in this perfectly planned neighborhood, the streets were built to flood so houses wouldn't. Along roadways, native landscaping aids with stormwater management. In order to prevent wind damage, power and internet lines are buried. In addition to all of this, Florida's strict building regulations were followed.

Babcock Ranch, which defines itself as "the hometown of tomorrow," the residents can also install their energy panels beside the solar energy the city offers them. They also add battery systems as an extra layer of protection from power outages.

Babcock Ranch's test with Hurricane Ian

The Atlantic Ocean has been in trouble lately with Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian affected many countries in the Caribbean as well as the USA. Meanwhile, Babcock Ranch is trying to survive the hurricane.

The storm's record-breaking surges and winds of over 100 mph completely destroyed the nearby communities of Fort Myers and Naples. More than 2.6 million consumers in the state lost power, including 90 percent of Charlotte County.

A view from Babcock Ranch. Babcock Ranch

“It certainly exceeded our expectations of a major hurricane,” Anthony Grande told CNN, who moved away from Fort Myers three years ago in large part because of the hurricane risk and settled down at Babcock Ranch.