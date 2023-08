Cooling is important. Especially in dry and humid climates. But the air conditioners in our homes, offices, and cars are responsible for approximately 1,950 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, or the equivalent of 3.94% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

In order to find a sustainable solution and alternative to ACs, Washington State University (WSU) researchers are experimenting with a 60-square-foot chamber to test out ancient cooling methods.

“Cooling is increasingly in demand in buildings, especially as the climate gets hotter,” said Al-Hassawi, assistant professor in WSU’s School of Design and Construction, in a press release. “There might be inclusion of mechanical systems, but how can we cool buildings to begin with — before relying on the mechanical systems?”