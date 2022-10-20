Solar-powered headphones are the next must-have gadget

Exeger’s head, Giovanni Fili says it is a matter of matter of convenience and most importantly the right thing to do for the environment.

In a statement Fili said, “Charging – everyone hates it. But every time you don’t charge [using main electricity] it is a good thing for the world. The new generation of young adults expects to be offered the tools to do good [for the environment], and that is what we are offering."

The solar panels that Exeger makes are called Powerfoyle and they are just 1.3 mm thick. The technology they use is based on strips of titanium dioxide covered in a natural dye. In very simple terms, the dye absorbs photons of light, which are then transitioned into electrons.

While Powerfoyle’s panels are only half as efficient as the standard silicon-based solar panels, of the same size in the same amount of full sunlight, the titanium dioxide panels are, in addition much easier and cheaper to produce, while being significantly thinner.

There is a battery in the solar-powered headphones, that is charged from the solar panels, and gets up to 80 hours of playback time. Mr. Fili states that solar charging can produce one hour’s worth of power “from just 20 minutes of English or Swedish sunshine.”