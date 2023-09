A team of scientists has investigated the potential of aerographite as a material for solar sails that could eventually travel to Mars and beyond, a report from Universe Today reveals.

Solar sails were first demonstrated in space by the Planetary Society's LightSail 2 mission, which raised a small CubeSat's orbit by 1.9 miles (3.2 km) using only the propulsive force of photons, or light beams, from the Sun.

Now, a new study published in the journal Acta Astronautica details how a team of scientists simulated trips to Mars and to interstellar space using aerographite solar sails.

Interplanetary and interstellar solar sail missions

For their study, the researchers behind the investigation simulated the speed of solar sails made using aerographite. They simulated solar sail spacecraft with a mass of up to 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram), including 25 ounces (720 grams) of aerographite, and with a cross-sectional area of 1,119 square feet (104 square meters).