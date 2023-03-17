New research on solid-state batteries could lead to longer-lasting batteries

The movement does, however, have certain drawbacks. For instance, some cell phones were prohibited from being brought on board airplanes, and e-cars have caught fire. Commercial lithium-ion batteries of the present day are delicate to mechanical stress.

Fully made of solid material and simple to miniaturize

So-called "solid-state batteries might offer a solution." They are fully made of solid material, such as ceramic ionic conductors, and no longer have a liquid core or what is known as the electrolyte. As a result, they are temperature-insensitive, non-flammable, and mechanically strong. They are also simple to miniaturize.

Nevertheless, solid-state batteries begin to experience issues after numerous cycles of charging and discharging: The internal battery processes of "Lithium dendrites" progressively growing in the battery cause the positive and negative poles to become electrically joined after initially being electrically isolated from one another. These lithium dendrites expand incrementally throughout each charging cycle until the two poles are joined. The battery shorts out and "dies" as a result. However, further research is still needed to understand the precise physical processes involved in this process better.

The issue has now been taken up by a team from Hans-Jürgen Butt's department led by Rüdiger Berger, who used a unique microscope technique to examine the processes in greater depth. They looked into the issue of where lithium dendrites begin to form. Is this similar to a flowstone cave, where stalagmites and stalactites eventually unite in the middle to form a so-called "stalagnate"? A battery has no top or bottom, but do dendrites grow from the negative to the positive pole or the other way around? Or do they sprout from either pole equally? Or are there specific locations within the battery that promote nucleation and subsequent dendritic growth?