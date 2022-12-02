Some companies like Boeing survived WW2 but Focke-Wulf did not. Here's why

Today, after several more sales, Vought operates as a division of Triumph Group under the name Triumph Aerostructures - Vought Aircraft Division.

44. Yakovlev Design Bureau

Country: Russia

Founded: 1934

Defunct: 2004

Post-war fate: During World War II, the company designed and manufactured a famous line of fighter planes. Irkut purchased Yakovlev in April 2004. In February 2006, the holding company was combined with Mikoyan, Ilyushin, Irkut, Sukhoi, and Tupolev to form the United Aircraft Building Corporation.

Why did aircraft companies survive WW2 and others didn't?

As we can see from the abbreviated list above, quite a few aircraft manufacturers managed to survive the post-war period, at least for a time. However, the vasmostt majority of those didn't make it to today as independent companies.

This is for various reasons, but one of the main ones is that they either went bankrupt or were subject to acquisitions and mergers throughout the 1950s and 1960s. This indicates, for the most part, that these companies were outcompeted by their competitors in some shape or form.

Famous companies like Messerschmitt struggled, while others, like Boeing thrived post-war. But why? gsmudger/iStock

For companies operating in countries on the "losing" side in the war, like Japan and Germany, most were either devastated by bombing or were restricted from making aircraft by the Allies. In that light, any post-war failures of these firms are entirely understandable.

But what about the many companies that backed the Allies' war effort? Why did so few of them make it to the modern day? The answer will vary depending on each company, but let's look at one of the most famous, Boeing.

Boeing is currently the largest manufacturer of both commercial and military aircraft worldwide. In addition, it is a top supplier of aeronautical services, launchers, missiles, and rotorcraft.

Boeing is one of the most well-known companies in the world. It has an order backlog of about $500 billion and has been a top United States exporter for over a decade. But how and why did Boeing become such an aviation powerhouse?

Other aviation pioneers shared Bill Boeing's passion and inventiveness in the early days of the industry, including Donald Douglas, Howard Hughes, Glenn Martin, James McDonnell, and Jack Northrop. Still, as we've seen above, most of these enterprises were eventually acquired by or merged with other corporations.

Boeing certainly did enjoy alot of post-WW2 success. VanderWolf-Images/iStock

And this is, first of all, why Boeing would outlast most. It acquired them over time! But Boeing must have had something special to survive some of the most turbulent periods of the 20th century. This included the world wars, of course, but also the Great Depression, the decline in demand that followed the Allies' victory in World War Two, and the end of the Cold War.

One analyst believes that Boeing has specific characteristics that distinguish it from its rivals. Among these are, but are not limited to, its engineering know-how, financial discipline, and ability to save money by doing more with less.

1. Geography played a huge role

Perhaps one of the most significant reasons for the success of companies like Boeing was its location. Since it was mainly based in the United States, it had the good fortune of not being ravaged by war. Most of the manufacturing areas of Europe and Japan were devastated during this terrible conflict.

The impacts of this on post-war economies cannot be understated. With a lot of cash investment needed to get back up and running, it was simply not feasible for many European economies to get all of the independent aviation industries back on their feet again quickly. Many of these businesses also lost all of their orders following the cessation of conflict. However, despite this, some aircraft manufacturers managed to bounce back after the war, while others turned to manufacturing non-war goods, like automobiles.

However, this would have given larger and more diversified companies like Boeing an early lead.

2. Boeing had, and still has, passionate engineers

Another significant characteristic is the talent behind the brand.

Boeing has long benefited from a large stable of engineers who were prepared to do whatever they needed to keep ahead of the technology their rivals were presenting. This attitude dominates Boeing's culture. When the Army asked for a "multi-engine" bomber in the 1930s, they were the only ones who could make the famous B-17, a plane with four engines instead of two.

In the 1960s, when other companies tried to copy the success of Boeing's 707 aircraft, Boeing made the first wide-body airplane, the 747. Even though Boeing took a lot of risks, it was committed to staying at the top of its industry and had a better understanding of engineering than many of its competitors.

3. Boeing was not a one-person band

The Boeing Company, as it is now officially called, started by creating a culture that valued excellence and went beyond its founder. Bill Boeing was a visionary, but he left the company 18 years after it was founded in 1934.

Other businesses started by aviation pioneers who were active for extended periods failed to pass on the founders' magic to their successors. As a result, they began to lose height after the founders passed away. Early on, Boeing created a culture that did not rely solely on a single visionary for leadership.