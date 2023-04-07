Breaking the silence: Cornell researchers build sonar glasses for communication without words

Highly-Accurate Design

The glasses are designed to be unobtrusive and not require the user to face a camera or wear an earbud. Instead, the glasses use sonar to sense mouth movements while using a deep learning algorithm to analyze echo profiles in real time. This allows the system to achieve around 95 percent accuracy in recognizing the words being silently mouthed by the wearer.

One of the most exciting prospects for this technology is for individuals with speech disabilities to use it to silently feed dialogue into a voice synthesizer, which would then speak the words aloud. The glasses could also be used to control music playback controls in a quiet library or to dictate a message at a loud concert where standard options would fail.

The technology is designed to be minor, low-power, and privacy-sensitive, with no data leaving the user's phone. This way, there would be no privacy concerns. The glasses also have a form factor that removes the need to face a camera or put something in your ear. So it is more practical and feasible than other available silent-speech recognition technologies.

According to Cheng Zhang, Cornell assistant professor of information science, "Most technology in silent-speech recognition is limited to a select set of predetermined commands and requires the user to face or wear a camera, which is neither practical nor feasible. We're moving sonar onto the body."