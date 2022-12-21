CES 2023: Sony and Honda to unveil their EV that will take on Tesla

The switch of automobiles from internal combustion engines to electric ones has brought forward another revolution, one where the car is not just a means of mobility but also of entertainment. Look at any EV to be launched in the market, and you will find a giant display at the center that can help with navigation and deliver content.

Sony Honda Mobility VISION-S 02 exterior Sony

Even Technoking Elon Musk can't hide his excitement when Tesla adds new games to its cars. Earlier this year, the company revealed that it was looking to make its infotainment system compatible with playing Steam Games, and newer processors would amp up the system's performance to rival that of PlayStation 5.

Sony to do what it does best

Although Musk's comments were certainly not the inspiration for Honda and Sony to join hands and develop an EV, the roles of the two companies are pretty clear from the word go. Honda will provide its technical expertise to build a high-quality electrical car while Sony has the expertise in delivering experiences to people. This time around, they will be on the move inside a car.

Izumi Kawanishi, the President of Sony Honda Mobility, the collaborative venture, told The Financial Times, that at a technical level, Sony could even integrate the PlayStation 5 inside the car. Instead, the company will go further and provide all-around entertainment to passengers, where content consumption can happen on wheels.

The tech giants are well aware that for the experience to be complete, the car needs to become a space where one does not need to drive, and they are also working on autonomous driving technology.