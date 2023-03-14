Sony's new laser-based camera kit can help those with low vision see clearly

The kit combines Sony's DSC-HX99 compact camera and QD Laser's RETISSA NEOVIEWER.

"We continue to leverage creativity and technology to enhance the accessibility of our products, services, and experiences. The Retina Projection Camera kit is a step in our commitment to a future that empowers all types of creators," says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc.

"Sony welcomes the opportunity to use our digital imaging technology in this new and innovative way."

Sony describes the DSC-HX99 as the Cyber-shot travel zoom model that covers everything from wide-angle to super-telephoto in a compact body completed with a 24-720 mm (30x) high-power zoom lens.

Meanwhile, QD Laser's RETISSA NEOVIEWER has the capacity to project a digital image from the camera to the retina in order to see the surroundings, allowing the user to take a photo and record a video.

A new way to view the world

When combined, the two technologies offer a new way for those with visual impairments to view landscapes and people's faces, read signs, and capture images through retinal projection. The new device also boasts full-fledged shooting, such as high-speed, high-precision AF performance, and support for recording in RAW format.