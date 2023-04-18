Soon, we may be able to produce e-vehicle parts from scrap aluminum

As fuel-efficient car requirements increase, the transportation industry is looking for lightweight shifting materials. Although steel has been the go-to metal for vehicle components, the industry is slowly making a shift towards aluminum, which is lighter than steel, strong, and does not rust.

The industry has long used aluminum for vehicle frames, electrical wiring, air conditioning condenser, and engine parts. The bad news is that most conventional methods of producing and shaping lightweight materials are not energy- and cost-effective.

The latest study, a collaborative effort between the U.S Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and a mobility technology company Magna, claims to have developed an innovative method that uses scrap aluminum to produce high-strength vehicle parts which are cost and energy effective.

The process reduces CO2 emissions by over 90% and saves 50% energy

As per the press release, the Shear Assisted Processing and Extrusion (ShAPE) collects scraps and aluminum cuttings left over from the automotive manufacturing processes and transforms them into materials for new vehicle parts. This process eliminates the need to mine the same amount of raw aluminum ore. The team is now revamping this process to produce lightweight parts for electric vehicles.

“We showed that aluminum parts formed with the ShAPE process meet automotive industry standards for strength and energy absorption,” said Scott Whalen, a PNNL materials scientist, and lead researcher. “The key is that ShAPE process breaks up metal impurities in the scrap without requiring an energy-intensive heat treatment step. This alone saves considerable time and introduces new efficiencies.”