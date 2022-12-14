Engineers use sound waves to boost green hydrogen production by 14 times

"With sound waves making it much easier to extract hydrogen from water, it eliminates the need to use corrosive electrolytes and expensive electrodes such as platinum or iridium. As water is not a corrosive electrolyte, we can use much cheaper electrode materials such as silver," Rezk explained.

The research is published in Advanced Energy Material, and an Australian provisional patent application has been filed to protect the new technology, as per the release.

PhD researcher Yemima Ehrnst holding the acoustic device the research team used to boost the hydrogen production, through electrolysis to split water. RMIT University

How is electrolysis used to produce green hydrogen?

Electricity is run through water employing two electrodes to split water molecules into oxygen and hydrogen gases. This process produces green hydrogen, which signifies only a "small fraction" of global hydrogen production due to the high energy required.

So, how is most hydrogen produced? By splitting natural gas, also known as blue hydrogen. Natural gas emits greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

In their experiment, the RMIT engineers used high-frequency vibrations to "divide and conquer" individual water molecules during electrolysis.

"The electrical output of the electrolysis with sound waves was about 14 times greater than electrolysis without them, for a given input voltage. This was equivalent to the amount of hydrogen produced," first author Yemima Ehrnst said.

The breakthrough is a huge step toward using the "new acoustic platform"

Ehrnst added that the sound waves also "prevented the build-up of hydrogen and oxygen bubbles on the electrodes, which greatly improved its conductivity and stability".